Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Stock Price

News articles about Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adamas Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.3895042546065 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $49.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,470.97% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%. analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajiv Patni sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $32,476.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $116,930.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,360 shares of company stock valued at $164,138 over the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

