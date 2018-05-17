Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Price

Media coverage about Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verisk Analytics earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4705637946346 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Shares of Verisk Analytics traded down $0.10, hitting $104.58, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 751,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $104.55 and a 52-week high of $105.38.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,068 shares of company stock valued at $112,950 and sold 518,830 shares valued at $54,153,984. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

