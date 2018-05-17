Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Stock Price

News headlines about Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kirkland Lake Gold earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4016659872862 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Kirkland Lake Gold opened at $19.28 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.15. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.27%. analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

