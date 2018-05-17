Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Carbonite (CARB) Stock Price

Media stories about Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carbonite earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.4455689079147 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CARB opened at $34.70 on Thursday. Carbonite has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $983.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Carbonite will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Carbonite news, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 13,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $426,917.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $102,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

