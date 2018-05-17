Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Brown & Brown (BRO) Share Price

News articles about Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brown & Brown earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0195809439911 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Brown & Brown opened at $27.30 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $501.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $26.00 price target on Brown & Brown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brown & Brown to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,889,355.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,355.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

