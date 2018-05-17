Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Amplify Snack Brands (BETR) Stock Price

Media headlines about Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amplify Snack Brands earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5628436650366 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amplify Snack Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

BETR stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Amplify Snack Brands has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ growing preference for better-for-you (BFY) snacks. The Company’s segments are North America and International. The North America and International segments both operate in the snack food category and whose brands and products are offered in the natural and conventional grocery, drug, convenience, food service, club, mass merchandise and other channels.

