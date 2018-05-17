Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Franklin Financial Network (FSB) Share Price

Media coverage about Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Financial Network earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4099730372461 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSB. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point cut Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Franklin Financial Network traded up $0.10, hitting $35.20, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Franklin Financial Network has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Financial Network news, insider Kevin A. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $33,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $115,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at $700,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $228,499 over the last three months. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

