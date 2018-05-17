Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

SLNO traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 34,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,620. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

SLNO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 69.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development.

