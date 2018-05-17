Solaris Oilfield Infra (SOI) Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infra in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infra’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray set a $21.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Solaris Oilfield Infra opened at $16.24 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.70 million and a PE ratio of 33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Solaris Oilfield Infra has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. Solaris Oilfield Infra had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 248.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infra during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infra during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infra during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infra during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infra by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infra Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

