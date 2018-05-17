Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $742,000 Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (OMAB)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,112,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,117,000 after purchasing an additional 488,736 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 928,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,516,000 after purchasing an additional 407,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 59,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMAB shares. UBS upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte opened at $41.25 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 31.13%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. It also operates NH Collection Hotel in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport; and a hotel under the Hilton Garden Inn name at the Monterrey Airport.

