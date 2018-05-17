Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $14.70 Million Position in PayPal (PYPL)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 76.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 621,340 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,354,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,204,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,404,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,109,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,405 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PayPal by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,404,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $81,205,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,927,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,038,753.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 23,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $1,806,253.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,870.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,773 shares of company stock worth $16,777,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal opened at $77.82 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . PayPal has a 1 year low of $77.32 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. PayPal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. ValuEngine raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of PayPal to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

