Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $1.05 Million Position in VMware (VMW)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in VMware (NYSE:VMW) by 98.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 525,315 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $156,584,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3,351.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 541,010 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 525,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,656,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $332,862,000 after acquiring an additional 441,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4,589.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,050 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $52,014,000 after acquiring an additional 406,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 54,509.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 356,054 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,621,000 after acquiring an additional 355,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $1,328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,886,314.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

VMware stock opened at $138.58 on Thursday. VMware has a twelve month low of $139.61 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

