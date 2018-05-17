Smith Asset Management Group LP Acquires Shares of 5,970 Cimpress (CMPR)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,622,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 986,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,309,000 after buying an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $32,152,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 213,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $125,616.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,818.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Katryn Blake sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $648,860.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,711 shares of company stock worth $2,081,728 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimpress opened at $139.07 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 168.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.12. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $138.82 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $636.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.66 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. analysts expect that Cimpress will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

