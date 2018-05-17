SmartCoin (SMC) Price Hits $0.0125

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. SmartCoin has a market cap of $305,148.00 and approximately $149.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, SmartCoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.01678370 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005757 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015116 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016502 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037248 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SmartCoin (CRYPTO:SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 24,477,813 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.