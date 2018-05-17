SmartCentres (SRU.UN) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Desjardins

SmartCentres (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on SmartCentres from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SmartCentres from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on SmartCentres from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.93.

Get SmartCentres alerts:

SmartCentres opened at C$28.61 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SmartCentres has a one year low of C$28.56 and a one year high of C$33.30.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly Smart REIT, is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns and manages approximately 30 million square feet in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centers, having national and regional retailers as well as neighborhood merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.