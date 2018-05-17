Smart Sand (SND) CFO Lee E. Beckelman Buys 7,600 Shares

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) CFO Lee E. Beckelman acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,464.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 184,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,516.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Smart Sand stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 836,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,983. The stock has a market cap of $273.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

