SMART Global Holdings (SGH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) will report $331.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. SMART Global posted sales of $206.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. SMART Global had a return on equity of 100.66% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. ValuEngine lowered SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $46.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.19.

Shares of SMART Global opened at $47.99 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other SMART Global news, VP Alan Marten sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $353,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $90,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,104,856 shares of company stock worth $95,076,701 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

