Sleep Number (SNBR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Sleep Number traded up $0.61, reaching $29.47, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 476,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,088. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.68 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 74.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $163,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 129.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4,288.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 303,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 91.5% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,066,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 509,298 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

