SL Green Realty (SLG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

SLG stock opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $95.32 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.93 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 15,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,503,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, SL Green held interests in 121 Manhattan buildings totaling 50.0 million square feet.

