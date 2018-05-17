Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake Boosted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 25,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,329,000 after buying an additional 52,631 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,325,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 170,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,046,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $97.95 and a 12 month high of $98.84.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.96 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

In related news, insider David J. Aldrich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,956,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,034,793.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $234,505.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,151 shares of company stock worth $9,458,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

