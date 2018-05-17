Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Position Trimmed by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 25,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 170,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

In related news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 10,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.21, for a total value of $1,195,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $3,180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,151 shares of company stock worth $9,458,773. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $98.84 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $97.95 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $913.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.