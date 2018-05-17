Sina Corp (SINA) Holdings Increased by Green Court Capital Management Ltd

Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,068 shares during the quarter. Sina comprises 21.0% of Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Sina were worth $157,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sina in the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sina by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 144,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sina by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sina by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 531,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 438,644 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sina alerts:

Sina opened at $90.26 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Sina Corp has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $440.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.74 million. Sina had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Sina Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Sina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Sina in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Sina from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Sina from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.71.

Sina Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.