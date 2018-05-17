Simulations Plus (SLP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.19 million, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of -0.56. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 26.19%. equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, CFO John Robert Kneisel sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $52,761.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $318,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,472,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,134,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,491 shares of company stock valued at $938,356. 33.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

