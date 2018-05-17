Silicon Labs (SLAB) Receives $110.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Silicon Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

Get Silicon Labs alerts:

In other Silicon Labs news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $828,718.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,181.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,678. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Labs by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Labs during the 4th quarter worth $4,256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Labs by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Silicon Labs by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Labs by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Labs opened at $103.90 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Silicon Labs has a 12-month low of $101.80 and a 12-month high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Silicon Labs had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Silicon Labs will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.