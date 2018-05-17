Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 47,750,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,005,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,914,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,448,000 after purchasing an additional 801,196 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,215,000 after purchasing an additional 844,754 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 592.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,258,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,051 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 3.4% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,807,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,695,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. L.P. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on KKR & Co. L.P. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,444,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $45,771,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

KKR & Co. L.P. opened at $22.32 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.44 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. analysts predict that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. KKR & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

