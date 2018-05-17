Signaturefd LLC Acquires 810 Shares of Eaton Co. (ETN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. (NYSE:ETN) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,054,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,521 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $65,378,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,558,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 705,914 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 64.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,774,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,852,000 after purchasing an additional 692,220 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Eaton Co. has a twelve month low of $76.44 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $328,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $465,663.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at $639,086.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.