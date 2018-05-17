Signature Financial Management Inc. Has $226,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Signature Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,320 shares in the last quarter. Golub Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of CVX opened at $129.56 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $128.31 and a one year high of $129.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $247.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $16,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,519,200. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

