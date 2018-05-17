Signal Token Trading Up 136.8% Over Last 7 Days (SIG)

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Signal Token has traded up 136.8% against the US dollar. One Signal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Signal Token has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $156,257.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003966 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00720072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012106 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00150937 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00085278 BTC.

Signal Token Profile

Signal Token was first traded on December 6th, 2017. Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,625,490 tokens. Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Signal Token is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Signal Token Token Trading

Signal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

