Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.05

Media headlines about Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Wireless earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.5700427836308 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Sierra Wireless traded down $0.28, hitting $17.97, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.76. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWIR shares. Roth Capital raised Sierra Wireless from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Scotiabank set a $21.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

