Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Sierra Oncology traded up $0.04, hitting $2.52, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,123. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $179.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.37.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $5,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,976,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,280,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

