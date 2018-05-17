Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $2.83

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.83. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 326411 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Sibanye Gold Company Profile
Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.