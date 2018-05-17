Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $2.83

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.83. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 326411 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,167,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 165,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,426 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the first quarter valued at $5,945,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 189.2% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,055,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 690,602 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 767.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 916,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 810,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

