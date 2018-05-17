Short Interest in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP) Increases By 181.5%

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,248,960 shares, an increase of 181.5% from the April 13th total of 799,038 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,741 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of EWP opened at $33.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 411.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 399,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 321,075 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,763,000. Afam Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 185,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 90,774 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 84,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

