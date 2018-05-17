Short Interest in BB&T (BBT) Rises By 32.8%

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,547,983 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the April 13th total of 8,694,264 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,828,364 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, insider William Rufus Yates sold 16,279 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $882,321.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 22,629 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,253,646.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,048 shares of company stock valued at $17,014,541. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BB&T during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BB&T during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BB&T during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in BB&T by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 76,093 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB&T opened at $55.31 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. BB&T has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.63%. BB&T’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that BB&T will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

BBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on BB&T to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.48.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

