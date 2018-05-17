Short Interest in BankUnited (BKU) Grows By 51.5%

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,215,464 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the April 13th total of 1,462,125 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 834,749 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Starr sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $120,306.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $115,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,487 shares of company stock worth $276,048. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 1,334.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,727,000 after buying an additional 2,072,682 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,655,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,555 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2,161.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,377,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,021 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,806,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 536,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,907,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,404,000 after purchasing an additional 496,381 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.96 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.31% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

BankUnited declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.