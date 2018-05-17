Shire (SHPG) Shares Bought by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Shire were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shire by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,373,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Shire by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Shire by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Shire by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $192.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Shire from $201.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.64.

Shares of Shire stock opened at $170.91 on Thursday. Shire has a 12-month low of $169.82 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Shire had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. research analysts expect that Shire will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Shire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Shire Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

