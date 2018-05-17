Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $486.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $473.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $381.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $376.87 and a one year high of $379.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 48.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

