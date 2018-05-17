Sharp (SHCAY) & Siemens (SIEGY) Critical Contrast

Sharp (OTCMKTS: SHCAY) and Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sharp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Siemens shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sharp has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siemens has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sharp and Siemens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharp 0 0 0 0 N/A Siemens 1 1 2 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares Sharp and Siemens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharp N/A N/A N/A Siemens 8.21% 15.84% 5.22%

Dividends

Siemens pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sharp does not pay a dividend. Siemens pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharp and Siemens’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharp $18.97 billion 0.76 -$231.34 million N/A N/A Siemens $89.54 billion 1.31 $6.68 billion $3.90 17.69

Siemens has higher revenue and earnings than Sharp.

Summary

Siemens beats Sharp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, The Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Consumer Electronics, Energy Solutions, Business Solutions, Electronic Components and Devices, and Display Devices. The Consumer Electronics segment offers LCD color televisions, Blu-ray disc recorders, mobile phones, tablet devices, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, Plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, and network controlled units. The Energy Solutions provides solar cells and storage batteries. The Business Solutions segment offers POS systems, electronic cash registers, commercial projectors, information displays, digital multifunction printers, options and consumables, software, FA equipment, and ultrasonic cleaners. The Electronic Components and Devices segment offers camera modules, CCD/MOS imagers, LSIs for LCDs, microprocessors, analog ICs, high frequency devices, network components, laser diodes, LEDs, optical sensors, components for optical communications, regulators, and switching power supplies. The Display Devices segment provides amorphous silicon LCD modules, IGZO LCD modules, and CG-silicon LCD modules. The company was formerly known as Hayakawa Electric Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sharp Corporation in January 1970. Sharp Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation. Its Energy Management segment offers products, systems, solutions, software, and services for transmitting and distributing power, and developing intelligent power infrastructure. The company's Building Technologies segment provides automation technologies and IT services for fire safety, security, building automation, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and energy management. Its Mobility segment offers passenger and freight transportation, including rail vehicles and automation systems, and electrification systems; road traffic technology, digital solution, and related services; and consulting, planning, financing, construction, service, and mobility system services. The company's Digital Factory segment provides products and system solutions for manufacturing industries; and lifecycle and data-driven services. Its Process Industries and Drives segment offers couplings, gears, motors and converters, process instrumentation systems, process analytics devices, wired and wireless communication, industrial identification and power supplies, and decentralized control systems and industrial software; and application-specific systems and solutions. The company's Healthineers segment provides medical technology and software solutions; and clinical consulting and training. Its Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy segment offers geared and direct drive wind turbines for onshore and offshore applications; and provides services for wind farms. The company's Financial Services segment offers leasing solutions and equipment; and debt and equity investment products. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

