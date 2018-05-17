SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCT. Wells Fargo downgraded DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCT Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

In other news, insider John V. Pharris sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $188,036.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $1,032,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCT opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.86. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

