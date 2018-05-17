SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Range Resources (RRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,499 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 979.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 212,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 192,895 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,683,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 416,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 68,098 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 36,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Range Resources opened at $15.46 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.60 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRC. ValuEngine downgraded Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo downgraded Range Resources to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

