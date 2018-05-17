SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,861 Shares of Paccar (PCAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paccar were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paccar by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Paccar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 285,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Paccar by 12.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Paccar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Paccar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila bought 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of Paccar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $644,571.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paccar from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Paccar from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paccar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paccar from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Shares of Paccar opened at $63.91 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Paccar has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Paccar had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Paccar’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Paccar will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Paccar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Paccar’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

About Paccar

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

