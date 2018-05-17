ServiceNow (NOW) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its stake in ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154,613 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.7% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.29% of ServiceNow worth $86,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ServiceNow by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 36,632 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ServiceNow by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.07.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.19, for a total value of $16,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,249,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 18,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $3,210,403.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,420,674.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 527,778 shares of company stock valued at $87,264,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $171.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.07. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $170.58 and a fifty-two week high of $173.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.63 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.