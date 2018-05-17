Sentinel Market Cap Achieves $28.10 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $28.10 million and approximately $828,102.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000980 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001586 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,899,999,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinelgroup.io

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

