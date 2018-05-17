Sense (SENSE) Market Cap Tops $2.98 Million

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. Sense has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $989.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sense has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Sense token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003994 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000837 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00728521 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00053548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00150445 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00088104 BTC.

Sense was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Sense’s total supply is 663,636,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,734,533 tokens. The official website for Sense is www.sensetoken.com . The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sense can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sense should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sense using one of the exchanges listed above.

