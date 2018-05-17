Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) will report sales of $275.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.21 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust posted sales of $265.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.43 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

SNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

Senior Housing Properties Trust traded down $0.01, hitting $16.02, on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 82,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 98.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,326,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,901,000 after buying an additional 4,298,239 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,618,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,348,000 after buying an additional 874,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 526,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after buying an additional 466,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after buying an additional 437,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

