SenesTech (SNES) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $0.35

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SenesTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 17,962.50% and a negative return on equity of 204.68%. equities research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in SenesTech by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 794,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 357,877 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in SenesTech by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,424,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 345,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in SenesTech by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 210,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 122,534 shares during the last quarter. 21.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

