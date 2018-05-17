Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,598,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy opened at $103.47 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $103.87 and a 1-year high of $105.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.19). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Ouchi sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $201,006.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 49,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $5,508,456.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 177,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,543.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,775 shares of company stock worth $6,142,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sempra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.