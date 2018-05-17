Selfkey Hits Market Cap of $17.55 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and $188,612.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, RightBTC, Gatecoin and Tidex. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003869 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020985 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000816 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00705379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012284 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00155141 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00082985 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,912,808,301 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, RightBTC, OKEx, Lykke Exchange, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

