Sector Gamma AS Invests $3.78 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000. Sarepta Therapeutics comprises 0.7% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,430.8% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $93.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $88.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

