Sector Gamma AS Has $12.06 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Sector Gamma AS increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) by 340.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,400 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 134,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals opened at $43.71 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 546.38 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at $849,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $619,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

