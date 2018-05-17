Scudder Municiple Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Scudder Municiple Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th.

Scudder Municiple Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Scudder Municiple Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

There is no company description available for Deutsche Municipal Income Trust.

